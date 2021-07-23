MDI nonprofits awarded MaineCF grants  

ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Committee of the Maine Community Foundation has awarded $197,918 in grants to 27 nonprofits through the Community Building Grant Program, including $10,000 for Trenton Elementary School to make structural and maintenance upgrades to the school greenhouse, outdoor learning spaces, and community food cupboard for year-round operation.

Other island 2021 grant recipients include:

Acadia Family Center in Southwest Harbor: $8,577 to create a mobile art therapy studio.

College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor: $5,000 to support its Food & Sustainable Agriculture Systems Program.

Common Good Soup Kitchen in Southwest Harbor: $10,000 for a new combination walk-in refrigerator/freezer.

Healthy Acadia in Bar Harbor: $10,000 to build capacity to advance racial and health equity.

Kids’ Corner in Bar Harbor: $5,000 to access tools for teachers to provide teletherapy sessions and remote programming.

Little Cranberry Yacht Club Community Sailing & Education Foundation: $5,000 to build organizational capacity to expand community connections and programming focused on local youth.

2021 grants from donor-advised funds include:

Camp Beech Cliff in Mount Desert: $10,000 to train instructors in Youth Mental Health First Aid and to offer the course to parents and other community members.

Friends of Acadia in Bar Harbor: $7,200 to expand the Outdoor Classroom Collaborative between Hancock County teachers and Acadia’s Education Rangers.

The Hancock County Fund is a permanent endowment that supports projects and nonprofits that strengthen communities in the county. Proposals are submitted through MaineCF’s Community Building Grant Program and are reviewed by a committee of local leaders. The next proposal deadline is Feb. 15, 2022. Application, guidelines and a complete list of recent grants can be found at www.mainecf.org.

The fund is built through donations from the community. For more information, call Leslie Goode, MaineCF senior program officer at (207) 412-2002 or email [email protected].