MDI Hospital in top 25 percent

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island Hospital has been recognized by The Chartis Center for Rural Health/iVantage Health Analytics and the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH) for overall excellence in patient perspective, reflecting top quartile performance among all rural hospitals in the nation.

“This award reflects the top-quality, patient-centered care that our hardworking team delivers to our community each and every day,” said Arthur J. Blank, president and CEO of the hospital.

In partnership with NOSORH, iVantage Health Analytics developed a data-driven program designed to identify excellence across a broad spectrum of indicators relevant to hospital performance and patient care.

“On this important day, as we celebrate the power of rural, it’s great to recognize these top performers who are excelling in managing risk, achieving higher quality, securing better outcomes, increasing patient satisfaction or operating at a lower cost than their peers,” said Michael Topchik, national leader of the Chartis Center for Rural Health.

“These leaders serve as a benchmark for other rural facilities as they strive to achieve similar results and provide a blueprint for how to successfully run a hospital and serve their communities amidst today’s uncertainty and mounting pressures.”