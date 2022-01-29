MDI Hospital to benefit from Hannaford floral program

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island Hospital has been selected as the benefiting nonprofit in a new Hannaford program called Bloomin’ 4 Good. For the month of February, the hospital will receive a $1 donation for every $12 Bloomin’ 4 Good bouquet, with a red circle sticker, purchased at the Bar Harbor Hannaford.

“We are thrilled that the Bar Harbor Hannaford chose MDI Hospital to benefit from this program. The support of our community is critical to our efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and provide essential health care services,” said MDI Hospital President and CEO Chrissi Maguire.

The Bloomin’ 4 Good program will be an ongoing one where every month at every Hannaford location, a different local nonprofit will be selected to benefit from the sale of specially marked bouquets. For more information about the program, go online to www.hannaford.bloomin4good.com.

MDI Hospital is a 25-bed critical access facility in Bar Harbor with a network of area health centers designed to provide comprehensive healthcare for residents and visitors. Since it was established in 1897, the nonprofit hospital has grown into a premier rural healthcare organization with a retirement community and six primary care health centers, as well as a full-service behavioral health center and a dental clinic.