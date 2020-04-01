MDI Hospital: Second confirmed Covid-19 patient, a resident, is isolated at home

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island Hospital has announced a second confirmed case COVID-19 from samples collected at its remote testing sites.

The patient is a Hancock County resident who is now isolated at home, according to a hospital news release. The person never entered the hospital building.

Another confirmed Hancock County case of the disease was reported Tuesday; that patient has been admitted to the Blue Hill Hospital.

To date, MDI Hospital has collected samples for 168 tests. Of these tests, 71 are still pending results, 93 have come back negative, two were untested due to specimen compromise and two have been confirmed positive by the Maine Center for Disease Control.

The first confirmed positive case tested at MDI Hospital, reported March 20, was reclassified by the state CDC as a case in Penobscot County, where the patient lives.