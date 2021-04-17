MDI Hospital receives worksite wellness recognition

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island Hospital has received Wellness Workdays’ Best Wellness Employer gold certification for its worksite wellness program.

“We are proud to receive this certification recognizing our initiatives to improve the health and well-being of our outstanding employees,” said Ben Billings, human resources and wellness manager at MDI Hospital. “We are committed to delivering employee wellness programs that celebrate, inspire and motivate our employees in their efforts to focus on improved health and well–being.”

The certification recognizes achievements of organizations committed to creating best-in-class employee wellness programs. Experts from Wellness Workdays, Harvard Medical School and many other leading organizations developed the evaluation standards for the eligibility requirements.

Certified organizations were featured at Wellness Workdays’ 8th Annual Emerging Trends in Wellness Conference on April 8.