MDI Hospital holds three Pfizer vaccines for ages 12 and up this week

BAR HARBOR– Mount Desert Island Hospital announced last week that the organization is slated to receive 500 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this week to help increase availability to adolescents ages 12 and above.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to offer this safe, effective vaccine to youth throughout our region,” said Christina J. Maguire, MDI Hospital president and CEO. “COVID-19 vaccination helps protect the health and safety of everyone in our community and is a critical tool to help combat the pandemic.”

Maine removed the residency requirement for vaccination last week and expanded authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents 12 to 15 years of age last Monday following approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In anticipation of the arrival of its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine next week, MDI Hospital has scheduled three Pfizer vaccine clinics at the Bar Harbor Regency:

Thursday, May 20, 1-5 p.m.

Friday, May 21, 1-5 p.m.

Saturday, May 22, 8 a.m. to noon

Only the Pfizer vaccine is currently authorized for use for people under 18, and permission for vaccination must be given by a parent or legal guardian. Due to space and distancing requirements, only one support person may accompany those scheduled for vaccination.

Appointments for the clinics are now available on the hospital’s website www.mdihospital.org. Anyone age 12 or above may register for a Pfizer vaccine appointment.