MDI Hospital breaks ground on new MRI project

BAR HARBOR—On May 3, Mount Desert Island Hospital held a groundbreaking ceremony next to the Breast Health Center to announce plans for a first-ever fixed placed MRI unit.

Leading the celebration was hospital President and CEO Christina “Chrissi” Maguire who said the new MRI machine will offer better imaging services.

“This is far beyond MDI; this is the Hancock County region that now has access to this high-quality service,” she said. According to Maguire, the unit’s magnetic spin will result in the emission of low energy.

Officials explained that the machine allows for more room, which will provide a better experience for patients.

Maguire said the new project could cost about $3.5 million. Hospital officials said private donations and public funding have helped the project advance. The hospital plans to begin their first scans by mid-August.