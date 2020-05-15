MDI High to hold drive-in graduation

BAR HARBOR — This year’s graduation ceremony at Mount Desert Island High School will be held in the gymnasium parking lot on Sunday, June 7, at 2 p.m., Principal Matt Haney announced Friday.

The ceremony will be followed by a parade of cars through the communities in which the graduating seniors live.

At the ceremony, each graduate will be allotted one parking space from which they can watch the proceedings with their family. Those who are unable to be present for the ceremony can follow it via radio broadcast and live-video stream.

“In keeping with tradition, two students will be chosen to present speeches,” Haney said. “These speeches will be pre-recorded for optimal broadcast and streaming conditions.”

Following the speeches, students will be called to an outdoor stage to receive their diplomas.

“While the spring of 2020 has been full of challenges and disappointments, we have worked very hard to find a way to honor this incredible group of young adults as they transition to the next phase of their lives,” Haney said.