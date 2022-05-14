MDI High School senior is semifinalist in U.S. Presidential Scholars Program 

BAR HARBOR — Sirohi Kumar, a graduating senior at Mount Desert Island High School, has been named one of 620 semifinalists in the 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. The semifinalists were selected from over 5,000 candidates expected to graduate from U.S. high schools in 2022.

Inclusion in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, now in its 58th year, is one of the highest honors bestowed upon graduating high school seniors.

The program was established in 1964 by executive order of the president to recognize graduating seniors for their accomplishments in academics, leadership and service to school and community. It was expanded in 1979 to recognize students demonstrating exceptional scholarship and talent in the visual, creative and performing arts. In 2015, the program was expanded once again to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical fields.

Up to 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars are chosen annually, representing excellence in education and the promise of greatness in America’s youth. Scholars are presented with a Presidential Scholars medallion.

A panel of educators reviewed submissions and selected the semifinalists. The Commission on Presidential Scholars, a group of up to 32 eminent citizens appointed by the president, will select the finalists, and the U.S. Department of Education will announce the Scholars in May.

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2022 will be recognized for their achievement in late June.