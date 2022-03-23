MDI High School Jazz Band wins Gold Award

BAR HARBOR — Out of more than 15 schools that performed at the 2022 Maine Music Educators Association State Instrumental Jazz Festival on Saturday, it was the Mount Desert Island High School Jazz Band that came home with the gold.

The Gold Award is the highest honor given at the festival. MDI’s jazz band, directed by Michael Remy, tied with Greely High School of Cumberland Center for the top score for the entire festival across all classes.

Musician Quentin Pileggi also received an Outstanding Performance award for his trombone feature on the ballad “Sentimental Over You.”

The jazz band will perform at the MDI High School Show Choir and Jazz Band showcase on March 31 in the school’s gymnasium at 6:30 p.m.