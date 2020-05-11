MDI High School: ‘Everyone is pretty down in the dumps’ 

BAR HARBOR — “It’s been hard; I’m not gonna lie,” Mount Desert Island High School senior Sarah Knox said of the school having been closed for more than six weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.

One of two non-voting, student members of the high school board, she spoke at the board’s April 27 meeting.

“I think every single person I’ve talked to is feeling stressed and sad,” she said. “It’s really hard to learn remotely and really hard to stay motivated.”

“Everyone is pretty down in the dumps. Everything has sort of been cancelled for us.”

At the same time, Knox said, “We know this is not the worst thing that people are going through right now, so it’s hard for us to grieve for the things that we’ve lost.”

Perhaps the biggest of those losses for seniors like Knox is a graduation ceremony.

But a silver lining to the school shutdown, she said, is the way teachers have responded.

“They’re all being really lenient and kind and helpful; they’re being understanding of how everyone is feeling,” she said. “I think the staff is doing an incredible job… doing their best to make sure everybody feels supported.”

MDI High freshman Sarah Cook, the other student member of the high school board, agreed with Knox.

“Student-teacher communication has been exceptional,” she said. “I’m really proud to be an MDI student, especially in a time like this. We’re all just kind of trying to push through it.

“I can’t imagine what the juniors and seniors are going through,” Cook said. “My heart goes out to them and to everyone who has been affected.”