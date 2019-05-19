MDI High rated 17th best in Maine

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island High School is rated as the seventeenth best public high school in Maine in the U.S. News & World Report’s 2019 Best High Schools rankings.

MDIHS is the only high school in Hancock County ranked among the top 50 in the state. The Maine School of Science and Mathematics is rated the best high school in Maine and the second best in the country. Rounding out the top five in Maine are Cape Elizabeth, Yarmouth, Falmouth and Greely (Cumberland).

U.S. News says schools are ranked “on six factors based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college.”