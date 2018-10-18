MDI falls to Boothbay at Pen Bay league regatta

CASTINE — Four teams of high school sailors took advantage of the Columbus Day/Indigenous People’s Day holiday Oct. 8 to get in a regatta in Castine, sailing Maine Maritime Academy’s C420 boats.

The Mount Desert Island Community Sailing Center team fielded two boats and finished fourth on the day with a final score of 105. Sailing for MDI were Alec Fisichella, Lucas Ingebritson, Nate Ingebritson, Joe Minutolo and Sylvester Mays — three of whom were fresh off the J22 regatta in Portland two days before (see related story). The MDI ‘A’ boat finished in the top five in all but two races.

A team from Boothbay won the day with 74 points, even though the team only logged one bullet in seven races for each of three boats. A team from Islesboro, fielding four boats, was a close second with 78 points. Rockland Community Sailing was third with 104.

The regatta was the second of three planned for the regional Pen Bay League for the fall season. The MDI team is coached by John Macauley.