MDI communities support Medicaid

BAR HARBOR — In high turnout for an off-year election Tuesday, Mount Desert Island voters strongly supported the citizen initiative to expand MaineCare, the state’s Medicaid program. They also voted conclusively to shoot down Question 1, which would have allowed a casino in York County.

In Bar Harbor, Cranberry Isles, Frenchboro, Mount Desert, Southwest Harbor, Swans Island, Tremont and Trenton combined, the casino question received 437 votes in favor and 3,504 against. Preliminary results from around the state show that the measure was defeated with 80 percent of voters voting “no.”

MDI voters were 73 percent in favor of Question 2, with 2,851 voting for and 1,061 against expansion. Swans Island had the narrowest margin, with 68 voting for and 67 against the measure. Statewide, Medicaid expansion passed with 60 percent voting in favor.

Maine voters also passed Question 3, a $105 million bond measure for “construction, reconstruction and rehabilitation” of highways and other transportation facilities, with 72 percent in favor. MDI voters were 82 percent in favor, with 3,204 voting for the measure.

Maine and MDI voters agreed on Question 4, stabilizing pension funding, with about 65 percent approving the measure. Frenchboro was the only town around MDI to vote “no” on this measure, with five votes for and seven against.

Overall, the MDI communities saw a 37 percent turnout, with a total of 3,940 ballots cast out of 10,748 registered voters. Cranberry Isles saw the highest turnout, 44 percent, with 85 of their 192 voters participating in the election. Trenton saw the lowest turnout, 32 percent, with 349 of their 1,100 registered voters taking part.