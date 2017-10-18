MDI club sailing season concludes

BOOTHBAY HARBOR — Sunday was forecast to be foggy with light winds, but the MDI Community Sailing Center youth club team and the four other teams in the Pen Bay League headed to Boothbay to get in one last regatta.

MDI finished fifth in this regatta and fourth overall on the season. The K.C. Heyniger Cup for the fall series, named in honor of a leader with Rockland Community Sailing, was awarded to Islesboro this year. Boothbay finished the series in second place, followed by Rockland, MDI, Camden Hills and Oceanside.

“Nine 20-minute races in heavy fog and a breeze that never rose to the forecast amounts” was the order of the day, according to organizer Mike Horn.

Sailing for MDI Sunday were high school juniors Alec Fisichella, Lucas Ingebritson, Gabby Boord and Olivia Stanley. They were joined by Joey Minutolo (8th grade, Connors Emerson) and Sylvester Mays (8th grade, Pemetic).

“It’s really great to get these younger sailors engaged in the sport and give them a chance to compete with the older kids,” MDI Coach John Macauley said. “It is invaluable to ensuring the future of competitive sailing in general, and Trojan sailing in particular. Because this is a ‘club team’ sport run by the the MDICSC (and thus not an official high school program), we are able to welcome sailors from sixth grade up to participate in what is a truly unique program.

“My thanks to all the sailors, coaches and parents that made the Pen Bay League a success this year,” he said.

The team gathered at the sailing center Tuesday for a final work day to “put the boats to bed” for the winter.