MDI Christmas week services

Bar Harbor

Bar Harbor Congregational Church

29 Mount Desert St., 288-3280

Thursday, Dec. 19

Living Nativity, 6-7:20 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 20

Living Nativity, 6-7:20 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Family worship service, 4 p.m.

Traditional candlelight service, 7 p.m.

Eden Baptist Church

155 Old Bar Harbor Rd., Salsbury Cove, 288-9812

Sunday, Dec. 22

Christmas Service, music and words of hope and promise. 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Christmas Eve Service, 5 p.m.

St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church

41 Mount Desert St., 288-4215

Thursday, Dec. 19

The Longest Night service, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22

Holy Eucharist, 7:30 and 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Family service, 4 p.m.

Choral Eucharist, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 25

Christmas Eucharist, 10 a.m.

Holy Redeemer Catholic Church

56 Mount Desert St., 288-3535

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Service, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 25

Christmas service, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve mass, 4 p.m.

First Baptist Church

46 Ledgelawn Ave., 288-3563

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Christmas Eve service of carols and candles 5 p.m.

Church of Our Father Episcopal Church

Route 3, Hulls Cove, 288-4849

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Christmas Eve Eucharist, 4 p.m.

The River Church

1184 Rte. 102, Bar Harbor, 288-3048

Sunday, Dec. 22

Christmas service with musical performances, 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Candlelight communion with carols, 5 p.m.

Southwest Harbor

St. John’s Episcopal Church

319 Main St., 244-3229

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Christmas Eve Eucharist, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 25

Christmas Day Eucharist, 10 a.m.

Southwest Harbor Congregational Church

29 High St., 244-4300

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Christmas Eve Candlelight service, 6 p.m.

St. Peter’s Catholic Church

5 Ocean House Hill Rd., Manset, 288-3535

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Christmas Eve service, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan 1

New Year’s Day mass, 9 a.m.

Mount Desert

Somesville Union Meeting House

1136 Main St., Somesville, 244-9260

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Blessing of animals, carols 4 p.m.

Christmas Eve candlelight service and carols, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 25

Christmas Day worship service, 10:30 a.m. brunch, 11 a.m.

Seaside United Church of Christ

21 Summit Rd., Northeast Harbor, 276-5521

Saturday, Dec. 21

Blue Christmas Service, with Somesville UCC, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22

Fourth Sunday in Advent, 10 a.m.

Community Christmas Caroling, Bar Harbor Village Green 4-5 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Christmas Eve candlelight and carols family worship service, 4 p.m.

The Abby Chapel

8 Main St., Seal Harbor, 276-5521

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Christmas Eve candlelight and carols family worship service, 6 p.m.

St. Mary’s Chapel

5 Kimball Rd., Northeast Harbor. 276-5588

Tuesday, Dec 24

Service of lessons and carols, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 25

Quiet Holy Communion, 10 a.m.

Tremont

Tremont Baptist Church

1278 Tremont Rd., Seal Cove

Sunday, Dec. 22

Christmas service, 11 a.m.

Tremont Congregational Church

171 Tremont Rd., Bass Harbor, 460-1407

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Christmas Eve service, 4 p.m.

Swan’s Island

Swan’s Island Baptist Church

417 Atlantic Rd.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Christmas Eve candlelight service, 6 p.m.