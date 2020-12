MDI Christmas services

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND—Though most Christmas services will be held virtually, some are scheduled to take place in person. Some in-person events, such as Bar Harbor Congregational Church’s Christmas Eve Living Nativity, will also be livestreamed online.

BAR HARBOR

Bar Harbor Congregational Church

29 Mount Desert Street, 288-3280

Thursday, Dec. 24

Christmas Eve Living Nativity, 4-4:30 p.m., 7-7:30 p.m.

Livestream on church Facebook page.

Eden Baptist Church

155 Old Bar Harbor Road, Salisbury Cove, 667-2336

Thursday, Dec. 24

Virtual Christmas Eve service, 5 p.m.

Livestream on church Facebook page.

St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church

41 Mount Desert Street, 288-4215

Thursday, Dec. 24

Virtual MDI Episcopal Community Christmas Eve service, 4 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 25

Virtual MDI Episcopal Community Christmas Day service, 10 a.m.

Livestream on MDI EPISCOPAL YouTube channel.

Holy Redeemer Catholic Church

56 Mount Desert Street, 288-3535

Thursday, Dec. 24

In-person Christmas Eve service, 4 p.m.

First Baptist Church

46 Ledgelawn Avenue, 288-3563

Thursday, Dec. 24

Virtual Christmas Eve service, 5 p.m.

Livestream on church website.

Church of Our Father Episcopal Church

Route 3, Hulls Cove, 288-4849

Thursday, Dec. 24

Virtual MDI Episcopal Community Christmas Eve service, 4 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 25

Virtual MDI Episcopal Community Christmas Day service, 10 a.m.

Livestream on MDI EPISCOPAL YouTube channel.

The River Church

1184 Route 102, Bar Harbor, 288-3048

Thursday, Dec. 24

In-person Christmas Eve service, 5 p.m.

Livestream on church Facebook page.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR

St. John’s Episcopal Church

319 Main Street, 244-3229

Thursday, Dec. 24

Virtual MDI Episcopal Community Christmas Eve service, 4 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 25

Virtual MDI Episcopal Community Christmas Day service, 10 a.m.

Livestream on MDI EPISCOPAL YouTube channel.

Southwest Harbor Congregational Church

29 High Street, 244-4300

Thursday, Dec. 24

In-person candlelight Christmas Eve service, 6 p.m.

Livestream on church YouTube channel.

St. Peter’s Catholic Church

5 Ocean House Hill Road, Manset, 288-3535

Friday, Dec. 25

In-person Christmas Day service, 8 a.m.

MOUNT DESERT

Somesville Union Meeting House

1136 Main Street, Somesville, 244-9260

Thursday, Dec. 24

Virtual Christmas Eve service 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 25

Virtual Christmas Day service 10:30a.m.

Stream on Facebook or email church to request invitation to worship through Zoom.

Seaside United Church of Christ

21 Summit Road, Northeast Harbor, 276-5521

Thursday, Dec. 24

Virtual Seaside UCC Christmas Eve service, 4 p.m.

Livestream on Seaside UCC Facebook page.

The Abby Chapel

8 Main Street, Seal Harbor, 276-5521

Thursday, Dec. 24

Virtual Seaside UCC Christmas Eve service, 4 p.m.

Livestream on Seaside UCC Facebook page.

St. Mary’s Chapel

5 Kimball Road, Northeast Harbor, 276-5588

Thursday, Dec. 24

Virtual MDI Episcopal Community Christmas Eve service, 4 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 25

Virtual MDI Episcopal Community Christmas Day service, 10 a.m.

Livestream on MDI EPISCOPAL YouTube channel.