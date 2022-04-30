MDI Biological Laboratory opens doors to Ukrainian scientists  

BAR HARBOR — The MDI Biological Laboratory (MDIBL) has plans to shelter scientists, research personnel and their families fleeing the war in Ukraine.

As the war in Ukraine intensifies, MDIBL will join a growing movement to support the scientific and research community.

“We can all see the human costs mounting in Ukraine. MDI Biological Laboratory has a longstanding reputation as a gathering place for international scientists conducting biomedical research. Now we seek to provide temporary housing and laboratory space to our Ukrainian colleagues who are fleeing a terrible war that has taken thousands of lives,” said lab President Hermann Haller.

The MDI Biological Lab routinely supports visiting researchers and scientists during its summer programs on its campus with housing facilities.

“The worldwide scientific community is an example of true international diplomacy. Scientific collaboration knows no geographic boundaries,” Haller said.

Haller, a German citizen, maintains an appointment as a full professor in the Division of Nephrology at Hannover Medical School in Hannover, Germany. The city is also home to one of several distribution centers established throughout the country to welcome those fleeing the Russian attack. Working with refugee centers in Berlin and Hannover to identify Ukrainian scientists seeking to come to the United States, the MDI Biological Laboratory will support their travel and housing and work with U.S. immigration officials to pursue humanitarian parole.

“I would never have believed that this could happen in my lifetime,” says Haller. “But after a long period of international collaboration, we are now fighting for democracy, self-determination and scientific openness. It is imperative we do what we can to support the scientific community.”