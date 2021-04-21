MDI baseball, softball and track to start regular season

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island’s baseball and softball teams wrapped up preseason play with games over the past week. Those teams, as well as the track team, are set to compete in their first regular season competitions in the coming days.

MDI’s baseball and softball teams played home contests last Wednesday against Hampden Academy. The Trojans had home games against Sumner scheduled for Saturday, but those contests were ultimately canceled as a result of inclement weather.

The Trojans continued the preseason with home games against Searsport on Monday. Both MDI teams were set to wrap up their respective tune-up slates Wednesday with the softball team hosting Hermon at 2 p.m. and the baseball team playing on the road against Hermon at 4.

The MDI baseball and softball teams will begin regular season play with home doubleheaders against Presque Isle on Saturday, April 24. The first games of the doubleheaders are set to begin at noon, and the second contests will follow at 2 p.m.

After that, the MDI baseball and softball teams will be back at home to take on Bucksport at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 27. The Trojans will compete in their first road games of the season when they face Brewer at that time next Thursday, April 29, at Brewer High School.

Saturday will also mark the start of the outdoor track season for MDI, which will host George Stevens Academy, Sumner, Bangor and Washington Academy at noon. That will be the first of three home meets for the Trojans, who will also host competitions next Saturday, May 1 (Calais, Hermon, Narraguagus and Searsport) and May 15 (GSA, Bangor, Calais and Washington Academy).

Spectators will be allowed at MDI home games and meets this season. Those in attendance are asked to self-screen for symptoms before attending and must wear masks (regardless of vaccination status) and maintain the 6-foot social distancing rule (unless part of the same family or household).