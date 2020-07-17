McDonald wins House 134 Democratic primary

STONINGTON— Incumbent Genevieve McDonald of Stonington won the Democratic primary in House District 134 by a wide margin Tuesday.

McDonald took 1,246 votes to challenger Julie Eaton’s 414.

District 134 represents the towns of Frenchboro, Swan’s Island, Southwest Harbor, Tremont, Stonington, Deer Isle, Cranberry Isles, Vinalhaven, Isle au Haut, North Haven and the Marshall Island Township.

McDonald took Stonington with 138 votes to Eaton’s 58. She also led in Deer Isle with 329 votes to Eaton’s 99.

Both McDonald and Eaton are fishermen. McDonald is a commercial lobster boat captain and in 2014 became the first woman appointed to serve on the Maine Lobster Advisory Council. She was elected to the Maine Legislature in 2018. She serves on the Joint Standing Committee on Marine Resources and as a member of the Maine Climate Council.

Eaton, a Deer Isle resident, is a founding member of the Lobster 207 Union, has served as the organization’s secretary and treasurer and has chaired the union’s Legislative Committee since 2015.

There is no declared Republican opposition for the seat in the general election in November.

District 134 was the only contested state House primary in Hancock County.

The following House candidates will be on the November ballot: House District 130: Kathy Downes (R) and Nicolas Delli Paoli (D); House District 131: Sherman Hutchins (R) and Veronica Magnan (D); House District 132: Michelle Kaplan (R) and Nicole Grohoski (D); House District 133: Sarah Pebworth (D); House District 135: Timothy Oh (R) and Lynne Williams (D); House District 136: William Faulkingham (R) and Antonio Blasi (D); House District 137: Meldon Carmichael (R) and Maxwell Coolidge (D).