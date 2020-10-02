McDonagh named new director of Seal Cove Auto Museum

SEAL COVE — John McDonagh has been named the new executive director of the Seal Cove Auto Museum, bringing over 40 years of experience in museum management and philanthropy.

Board President Liz McMullan said that the appointment of McDonagh followed a vigorous national search and that his appointment “will make a significant advancement in the museum’s drive for stability, soundness and international recognition for this remarkable collection.”

“This is a terrific opportunity to advance the legacy of Mr. [Richard] Paine, who not only donated his extraordinary collection of brass era vehicles and the funds to partially support their care, but [also] a museum that connects and interprets these objects in meaningful ways to contemporary audiences. Each car has a story, and these stories provide personal insight into the America’s cultural heritage. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to build and advance such an important mission,” McDonagh said.

McDonagh holds a master’s degree in nonprofit management from New School University and a bachelor’s degree in English and linguistics from the University of Massachusetts. Over the past decade, McDonagh has served as the chief executive of Battleship Cove in Fall River, Mass.

“The combination of John’s experience in museum management and development makes him the ideal director for Seal Cove. As we seek to expand the reach of our programs, we need his guidance to realize our ambitions,” McMullan added.

McDonagh began his tenure at the museum on Sept. 29 and is currently searching for suitable year-round rental housing in the community.