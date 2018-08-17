May way for pie buyers

MOUNT DESERT — Police were notified about traffic congestion in front of the church on Main Street in Somesville on Aug. 8. Sergeant Leigh Guildford responded and found there was extra traffic due to the weekly pie sale. After watching to make sure traffic was flowing freely, Guildford left the scene. Still under investigation is whether or not he bought a pie before leaving.

Maksim Grover, 23, of Ellsworth, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence on Main Street on August 8.

Police responded to a call of a delivery truck entangled in low-hanging power lines on Sinclair Road Aug. 8. Sergeant Leigh Guildford stayed on the scene until Emera Maine arrived to shut off power and untangle the truck, which was operated by Donald Steeves, 54, of Pittsfield. There was no damage to the truck.

Police provided escort for the 18th Annual Neighborhood House bicycle parade in Northeast Harbor on Aug. 8.

A Northeast Harbor resident called police on Aug. 8 to report a drone flying over his house. Lieutenant Kevin Edgecomb investigated, and determined the drone was operated by a neighbor taking pictures of their own property. The neighbor agreed to stop operating the drone, and apologized to the complainant.

Officer Caleb Mora performed a distracted driving detail Aug. 9 and issued several warnings.

Two people were warned for disorderly conduct following a report of an assault in a Northeast Harbor apartment Saturday.

A moped operated by Jill Chouinard, of Bucksport, was travelling west on Steamboat Wharf Road in Seal Harbor when she reportedly lost control and fell off. Choinard had minor cuts and scrapes, and the moped sustained damage to the front fender.

Gerald Thunelius, 54, of West Islip, N.Y. was travelling south on Route 102 in Somesville Sunday when he slowed down for traffic. His 2011 Dodge 1500 was reportedly struck by a 1995 Jeep operated by Maric Aleksandra, 23, of Southwest Harbor. No one was injured. Damage was done to the bike and bike rack on the back of the Dodge, and only minor damage to the truck itself. The Jeep had disabling front end damage.

On August 12, Officer Theodore Cake issued a written No Trespass Notice to a person suspected of trespassing on Northern Neck Road.

Bar Harbor

A St. Petersburg, Fla. woman was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault Aug. 8 after her ex-boyfriend reported that she assaulted him the previous night. Officer Ken Mitchell arrested Samantha Olsen, 27, following an investigation.

Officer Soren Sundberg warned a man about drinking in public on Kebo Street on August 8.

Someone reported being harassed on social media, on August 8. Officer Soren Sundberg spoke to the alleged harasser, who agreed not to contact the complainant any more.

Police received two separate reports of missing children Aug. 8 and one Aug. 11. Each of the children was quickly reunited with their parents.

Officer Soren Sundberg warned two people for trespassing at a Holland Avenue business on August 8.

A Nissan Sentra operated by Michael Jacobazzi, 59, of Chicago, IL, reportedly veered into a utility pole on Eagle Lake Road Aug. 8. Both Jacobazzi and his passenger, Judith Jacobazzi, 57, of Chicago, IL, were uninjured but the vehicle sustained significant front-end damage.

On August 9, Officer Caleb Mora performed a Distracted Driving Detail and issued several warnings.

Marina Maria Crippa, 53, of Italy reported that her 2016 Nissan Rogue rental car was struck on Main Street by a 2013 Nissan Sentra, operator unknown, Aug. 9. Damage was minor.

Officer Timothy Bland responded to a complaint of someone dumping items at Hulls Cove beach. He arrived at the scene to find an individual gathering seaweed, which is allowed for non-commercial use.

A 2013 Honda Civic operated by Thomas Tymoczko, 26, of Bucksport, was driving on Ledgelawn Avenue on August 9 when he reportedly struck the open rear door of a parked 2015 Chevrolet Equinox owned by Erik Kowalski, 49, of Terryville, CT. No one was injured, and there was minor damage to both vehicles.

Officer Timothy Bland stopped a driver for a broken tail light on Cromwell Harbor Road on August 10. As a result of the stop, Edward Stewart, 23, of Dresden was arrested on a charge of OUI.

On August 10, a 2006 Subaru Forester operated by Amanda Young, 38, of Palmyra, reportedly swerved to miss a deer and ended up skidding across the center line and coming to rest on a guardrail. Young was uninjured, but there was significant damage to the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Cynthia Willis, 54, of Conn. reported damage to her 2006 BMW parked on Main Street Friday. The minor damage was reportedly made by “a woman in a red car” who had tried to park in front of her, struck her car, and drove away.

A 2018 Subaru operated by Daniel Hunter, 49, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was backing from a parking spot onto Mount Desert Street on Friday when it reportedly struck an oncoming Island Explorer Bus, operated by Thomas Grindle, 69, of Blue Hill. There was little or no damage to the Island Explorer bus, but some damage to the rear of the Subaru. No one was injured.

A Ford Econoline Van operated by Patrick Sheehan, 64, of Ridgeland Town, PA, was traveling east on Cottage Street Friday when it reportedly struck the mirror of a parked Toyota Sequoia. There was minor damage to both vehicles but no injuries.

Tammy Niehaus, 48, of Tuscon, Ariz. was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault Friday after witnesses at an Eden Street restaurant called police about an incident there.

Helen Spanos, 31, of Falls Church, Va. was stopped on Newport Drive and arrested on a charge of OUI Saturday.

Officer Timothy Bland stopped a vehicle for failing to stop at a stop sign Saturday, and arrested Garrick William Hyde-White, 28, no town given, on a charge of OUI.

A local resident reported that their red double kayak washed away from a beach on Sand Point Road during high tide Saturday. It has not been found.

Officer Ken Mitchell assisted a motorist in Hulls Cove whose moped ran out of gas Saturday. Mitchell gave the man a ride home.

A man reported Saturday that his car had been vandalized while in a parking lot overnight.

Officer Jerrod Hardy issued a warning to a man smoking marijuana in public near Kennebec Lane Saturday.

Officer Doug Brundrett reportedly found a male sleeping on the ground near Newport Drive early Sunday morning, and told him he couldn’t be there.

A 2016 Kia Sportage operated by Jeremy Dowell, 23, of Lumberton, TX, was travelling on Eagle Lake Road Sunday when the SUV began to smoke, police said. After turning onto a side road, it burst into flames. The car was a total loss, according to reports.

Lieutenant Jim Pinkham spoke with staff at local establishment Sunday about a noise complaint. When he got there, the live music had stopped. They asked the band to turn down the volume when returning from break.

Officer Judson Cake responded to an alarm call at a local business on August 13. Property was found to be stolen, according to reports, and the case is under investigation.

A man reportedly found sleeping on private property Monday was warned for trespassing.

Southwest Harbor

Two Southwest Harbor residents were arrested on Aug. 8 around 5:20 a.m. on a warrant from a Penobscot County court. With the help of the Bar Harbor Police Department, Kevin Chipman, 39, and Joy Levesque, 44, were arrested and taken to Hancock County jail in Ellsworth. The pair is charged with aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs class A, unlawful possession of heroin (priors) class C, unlawful possession of heroin class C and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs class D, according to the police report.

A large passenger bus bottomed out while attempting to turn around in the Town Office parking lot Aug. 7. The bus damaged the pavement in the lot, clipped a granite stone and bottomed out by the stop sign on Goog’s Pond Road, according to the report. Minor damage to the bus was reported.

A Ford F-150 truck driven by William Write, 57, of Bar Harbor was towed after reportedly hitting a gate post at the town transfer station off Long Pond Road Aug. 8. No injuries were reported.

An officer met with a woman and her two daughters around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 8. They were reporting a suspicious person near the school playground, police said.

When police responded to a call about a possible fight around 9 p.m. on Aug. 8, they found two men who appeared to be intoxicated. They reported there had been no fight but one of them had fallen down some stairs.

A car left parked in a business lot Friday prompted the business owner to call the police. Police tried to contact the vehicle owner but were unsuccessful. The vehicle was later moved.

Police received a report of a possibly rabid raccoon at the transfer station around 8 a.m. on Friday. According to police, the raccoon was walking toward a person and staggering. Game wardens were notified and the raccoon was shot, according to reports.

Jacquelyn Weiss, 52, of Pennsylvania was summonsed on a theft charge Friday night after allegedly leaving a restaurant without paying for her meal. The incident is still under investigation.

A mattress fell off a truck on Rte. 102 around 8 a.m. on Saturday, police reported. The truck driver returned to pick up the mattress after being alerted to the situation.

A resident reported Saturday that someone may have opened a bleeder valve on their propane tank to drain the propane.

A hiker found a bone while out hiking Saturday and was concerned it might have been human, police said. She would not answer questions from the dispatcher or officer and said she would call back the next day, according to reports.

A person was warned for allegedly disrupting other residents at an apartment complex Saturday night.

Police received a call about someone who was a victim of unemployment fraud on Monday around 4 p.m. The caller believed someone had collected unemployment under their claim, according to police.

Cash found on Main Street Sunday morning was turned in to the police station.

Tremont

Deputies received a call from a 70-year-old woman requesting assistance with her 26-year-old granddaughter around 3:30 p.m. on July 31. When sheriff’s deputies arrived at the residence, the younger woman was transported to the hospital for an evaluation, according to reports.

A Tremont business reported receiving a bad check Aug. 8. Deputies determined the check had been written in error and the business was paid back, according to reports.

Tricia L. Roe, 34, of Tremont, was arrested Saturday after allegedly striking her boyfriend in the face and attempting to light his belongings on fire in the front yard. Deputies responded to reports of a domestic assault around 7 p.m. on Saturday and arrested Roe on charges of domestic assault Class C and attempted arson Class B. Roe was taken to the Hancock County Jail and held without bail, according to reports.

A report of assault Saturday night around 11 p.m. is under investigation.

A call came into the sheriff’s office at 3:30 a.m. on Sunday about an intoxicated woman outside a residence in Tremont. The caller did not know the woman and asked for her to be removed from the property. Deputies removed her from the property and she was brought back to her residence, according to the report. No charges were filed.

A Tremont woman was arrested Tuesday on a charge of tampering with a witness in a criminal case. Deputy David Lord said Jessica Evangelista, 41, had been “messaging and harassing” a witness about “sticking up for the victim in the case. Evangelista is the suspect from the original case.”

Trenton

A 1997 Chevrolet truck operated by Wayne Buchanan, 64, of Southwest Harbor reportedly struck the rear end of a 2011 Honda CRV driven by Larisa Surorova, 53, of Mount Sinai, NY the morning of July 30. Surorova had stopped in traffic on Rte. 3 to turn left, deputies said. Buchanan reported that he did not see the stopped vehicle in time to avoid hitting it. Surorova’s CRV sustained more than $3,000 of damage and a passenger was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to the report. Buchanan’s truck had about $2,000 worth of damage. Both vehicles were towed from the scene and there were no other injuries, according to the sheriff’s report.

A resident reported a package missing from her residence Aug. 1.

A wallet found in Trenton the afternoon of Aug. 8 has not been claimed, deputies said.

An Emera Maine truck was struck on Route 3 Aug. 8, according to reports. Thomas Kirby, 62, of Ellsworth was driving the Emera 2018 Ford truck and had stopped in traffic. Erick Swanson, 68, of Mount Desert was driving a 2008 GMC truck behind the Emera truck. Swanson reported looking down in his vehicle and when he looked up, the GMC truck struck the back of the Emera truck. Damage to both vehicles was less than $1,000, according to the report. No injuries were reported.

Deputies responded to an early morning accident at Trenton Market Place at 6:30 a.m. on Friday. David Kidder, 53, of Ellsworth was attempting to back up in a 2016 GMC Sierra when he struck a 2016 Toyota Corolla, driven by Opal Stanley, 43, of Ellsworth, according to the report. When the Sierra collided with the Corolla, the impact caused damage to the front grill, deputies reported. There were no reported injuries.

Acadia National Park

A 51-year-old woman was evacuated by boat to a waiting ambulance after reportedly falling three feet off a bridge along the Jordan Pond Path and breaking her ankle Aug. 2.

A woman injured her shoulder when the parked motorcycle she was on fell over Aug. 2 near Hulls Cove, rangers said.

Peter Ames, 59, of Levant was issued a violation notice for reportedly possessing marijuana on the portion of West Street Extension that is inside the park Aug. 2.

John Pallandino, no age given, of Newburyport, Mass, was issued a violation notice after reportedly failing to yield at a yield sign Aug. 2.

Joseph Caristi, 38, of Ellsworth was issued a violation notice for reportedly possessing marijuana Aug. 2.

Larry Cohn, 59, of Colorado Springs, Colo. was cited for reportedly driving his RV beyond the Schoodic Woods Campground Aug. 3.

An 85-year-old woman reportedly fell down two steps at Thunder Hole Aug. 4 and injured her knee.

Edeline Dupine, 55, of Bar Harbor was issued a violation notice for reportedly speeding on Paradise Hill Road Aug. 4.

Christopher Liu, 20, of Reading, Mass. was cited for out of bounds camping Aug. 4.at the Bear Brook Picnic Area.

A dog off its leash at Little Moose Island caught a violation notice for its owner, Timothy O’Connell, 45, of Milford, N.H., Aug. 4.

Cole Hoffen, 58, of Gettysburg, Penn. was issued a violation notice for reportedly failing to comply with a traffic control device at Schoodic Point Aug. 4.

Rangers and Mount Desert Island Search and Rescue assisted a Newcastle teenager who injured her ankle while hiking on the Bowl/Beehive Trail Aug. 5, according to reports.

A 17-year-old boy had just finished hiking the Cadillac North Ridge Trail Aug. 5, rangers said, and was in the gift shop at the summit when he fell and hit his head. He was taken to MDI hospital in an ambulance.

George Martin, 34, of St. Johnsbury, Vt. was cited for a parking violation Aug. 5 at Sand Beach.

Rebecca Reed, 27, of Ellsworth was arrested Aug. 5 on charges of OUI (alcohol), possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), and speeding.

A 4-year-old boy was taken to MDI hospital in an ambulance Aug. 6 after reportedly falling from standing height and injuring his head.

A 13-year-old boy was injured after falling off his bicycle in Hull’s Cove Aug. 7, rangers said.

A woman at Blackwoods Campground passed out for an unknown reason, according to reports, while talking to rangers. She was assessed by a Northeast Harbor ambulance crew and released.