May visitation smashes record

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The estimated 324,654 visits to Acadia in May were 214.8 percent more than in the same month in 2020, the year in which tourism was sharply curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But this May’s visitation number also was 75,604 higher than the previous record for May, set in 2018, an increase of 30.4 percent.

For the first five months of this year, the total number of park visits was up 138.5 percent over the same period last year and 53.4 percent over the first five months of 2019.

This May, the estimated number of visits to the Mount Desert Island section of the park was 300,308, an increase of 232.7 percent over May of last year. There were 22,644 visits to the section of the park on the Schoodic Peninsula, up 76 percent over May 2020.

May is the most recent month for which Acadia’s visitation numbers of have been reported.