Matchmaking and microchipping SPCA events

TRENTON — The SPCA of Hancock County is holding two more of their popular Pet Matchmaking events during October. On Saturdays, Oct. 3 and Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Stanley Subaru in Trenton will host the SPCA in its attempts to arrange love matches between people and pets. Star 97.7 will be broadcasting live from Stanley Subaru on each of those Saturdays.

SPCA staffers and volunteers will be on hand to promote pet fostering and adoptions. Future pet live “meet and greets” for visitors interested in adopting can be scheduled, and there will be pet nail clipping for $10 and microchipping for $30.

“During October, for every pet adopted from the SPCA, Stanley Subaru and Subaru of America will donate $100 per adoption, up to 31 pet love matches!” said Cole Mastroserio, SPCA communications assistant.

For everyone’s safety, all are requested to wear a face covering. Cats must be contained in a carrier and dogs must be on a secure leash.

Stanley Subaru is located at 141 Bar Harbor Road in Trenton.