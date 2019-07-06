Masterson, Stanley to talk lobster

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Holly Masterson and John Stanley will give a talk about the Maine lobster industry Wednesday, July 17 at 7 p.m. at the Manset Meeting House.

The free public talk is organized by the Southwest Harbor Historical Society.

Both Masterson and Stanley are Southwest Harbor-based lobstermen. Masterson also crews on a scallop dragger. She fishes as a sternman; after 11 years on the Zone B waiting list for her own license, she’s now third on the list.

Stanley is also a member of the town’s Harbor Committee.

The talk is part of a series of presentations hosted by the historical society, with slides and audience discussion on the third Wednesday of the month. Visit swhhs.org.