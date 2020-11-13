Massachusetts no longer exempt from Maine quarantine or test requirement

“Like most people in Maine, I am extremely concerned about the spread of this virus as we head into the holiday season when we customarily gather with friends and family, often in neighboring states,” said Gov. Mills. “Some of our New England states, including Massachusetts, have demonstrated a concerning increase in the prevalence of the virus over the last two weeks. To preserve our ability to travel while protecting the health of our loved ones no matter where they live, visitors from Massachusetts and Maine people returning from Massachusetts must now test negative for COVID-19 or quarantine when coming to Maine. I recognize this will be an inconvenience for many, but it is in the interest of public health and can keep people, including our loved ones, healthy and safe this holiday season.”

The states of New Hampshire and Vermont remain exempt from the 14-day quarantine or negative test requirement for now, and Gov. Mills strongly recommends that visitors from these two states and Maine people returning from them, especially during the upcoming holiday season, obtain a test in order to “Know Before You Go.” Under the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Standing Order, any person in Maine who feels they need a test, with or without symptoms, can get a test at participating sites without an order from a health care provider. These sites include 27 “swab and send” locations that offer testing to the public at no charge under agreements with DHHS.

The Mills Administration also recently announced it will distribute 400,000 rapid antigen tests for symptomatic people, including 300,000 provided to up to 65 Walgreens pharmacy locations from Kittery to Madawaska. Testing is now available to people who have symptoms of COVID-19 at no charge as a drive-through service at 10 Walgreens locations, with more than 60 additional locations scheduled to be available by Nov. 23. People can find COVID-19 testing sites near them on the Keep Maine Healthy website.

The administration reminds Mainers that it is critical for people to take steps to protect themselves, their businesses and others by wearing face coverings indoors and outdoors, keeping 6 feet apart, avoiding gatherings and washing hands often with soap and warm water. The administration also encourages employers to allow employees to work remotely whenever practicable and encourages Maine people to patronize Maine businesses by ordering curbside and using delivery services.