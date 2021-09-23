Masks required in municipal buildings 

Town Manager Cornell Knight, center, and members of the Town Council have been wearing masks in meetings for weeks and voted Tuesday to require masks in municipal buildings in response to the pandemic.
ISLANDER PHOTO BY ETHAN GENTER
BAR HARBOR — The Town Council, at the recommendation of the Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention, voted Tuesday to require people to wear masks inside municipal buildings where the public is present.
According to town staff, the state agency now recommends wearing masks inside buildings regardless of vaccination status.
The council had little discussion on the topic and adopted it unanimously. Tremont and Mount Desert recently implemented similar measures.
Ethan is the maritime reporter for the Ellsworth American and Mount Desert Islander. He also covers Bar Harbor. When he's not reporting, you'll likely find him wandering trails while listening to audiobooks. Send tips, story ideas and favorite swimming holes in Hancock County to [email protected]
