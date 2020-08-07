Masks offer two-way protection 

MOUNT DESERT— As part of an ongoing effort to keep area residents, employees and visitors as safe as possible, Mount Desert Island Hospital, in partnership with the Downeast COVID-19 Task Force, has procured a supply of medical-grade masks for distribution to Mount Desert Island region employers. These masks provide additional protection from the new coronavirus and its associated infection, COVID-19, which is especially important for front-facing workers.

While cloth face coverings primarily protect others from the wearer, medical-grade masks offer a higher level of two-way protection for both the wearer and those they interact with.

In addition to improved employee and customer safety, medical-grade masks also protect your business. With fewer infections in staff, there is far lower risk of loss of an entire shift of employees due to potential exposure.

Medical-grade masks are also lighter and more breathable than cloth face coverings, which make them easier and more comfortable to wear for extended periods of time.

Medical-grade masks are now available to MDI region employers through the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce.

To request a supply, contact Alf Anderson at (207) 801–2566, extension 13 or [email protected].