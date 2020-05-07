Masks for Hancock County launched

ELLSWORTH — With increasing statewide and national guidance encouraging the use of cloth masks in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19, several community volunteers are working together to provide masks for those in need. Community volunteer mask makers and Ellsworth Public Library collaborated to create a Masks for Hancock County Maine Facebook page. The program is dedicated to connecting community members in the Ellsworth area and surrounding towns with fabric face masks.

The CDC now recommends cloth face masks for everyone in public places to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Governor Mills has also mandated cloth face coverings in any setting where it is difficult to maintain social distancing. Cloth masks help mitigate transmission of the virus but are not meant as a substitute for social distancing measures.

For more information about how to request a mask, make a donation, or to volunteer to make masks for this cause, please visit the Masks for Hancock County Maine Facebook page.

Please note that the demand is high and it may take some time for masks to be made. Due to limited resources, the color and pattern of the masks cannot be guaranteed. Masks are provided free of charge, but donations are appreciated to cover the cost of materials. Please contact the Ellsworth Public Library at [email protected] with questions or call the library at 667-6363 and leave a message.