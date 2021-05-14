Mask mandates, business checklists begin to retire

BAR HARBOR–The Mills administration changed its mask rules Friday to align with new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). As of May 24, those who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to take off their masks in indoor public settings. This follows a previous announcement by the administration that allows for masks to be removed in outdoor settings.

“We welcome this new guidance and we agree – being vaccinated is the best way to protect you and your loved ones from COVID-19,” Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement. “After a review of the new guidance, we are adopting the U.S. CDC’s recommendations, and we continue to strongly urge all Maine people to get their shots. There are appointments available across the state right now. As we get back to normal, rolling up your sleeve is going to ensure that you stay healthy and alive. Please don’t wait. Get your shot now.”

On Thursday, Mills announced that, also beginning on May 24, capacity limits and physical distancing requirements outdoors or in most indoor settings will expire.

In addition, Maine will also review and begin to retire its COVID-19 business checklists transitioning to the adoption of U.S. CDC guidelines instead, said Jeanne Lambrew, Maine’s commissioner of health and human services on Friday.

Businesses may decide to adopt policies that require vaccination for their employees or require proof of vaccination before employees are allowed to remove their masks in a workplace setting, according to information provided by the Governor’s office.