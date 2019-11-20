Marsh Bridge reopens to traffic

TREMONT — The bridge at the Southwest Harbor/Tremont town line is now open to through traffic after being closed for the last two months. During that time, all vehicles traveling between Tremont and Southwest Harbor were detoured onto Route 102A, otherwise known as Seawall Road.

The reconstruction of Marsh Bridge is part of a Maine Department of Transportation (DOT) combined project. A single contract was awarded in 2018 to CPM Constructors for work on both Marsh Bridge and Clark Bridge, next to the Tremont Consolidated School.

Members of the CPM Constructors crew worked through Saturday installing guardrails and had the Marsh Bridge open to traffic by 5 p.m. A representative of the company said they plan to be at the site for another couple of weeks finishing up details.

Pavement was laid down on the last possible day this season for a state project, a member of the crew said.

At night, both lanes are open for through traffic. While crews work during the day, there may be one lane closed for equipment being used to finish aspects of the project.

This new bridge is 30 feet wide from curb to curb and is meant to have enough space on the shoulder for pedestrians.

The job of removing the old bridge was expected to take two days but only took a few hours, crew members said. The original bridge is believed to have been about 80 years old. When it was removed, it crumbled as the crew took it away in pieces.