Maritime Shorts: Safety survey, seafood dealers, mackerel meeting

Safety survey

BAR HARBOR — The Maine Commercial Fishing Safety Council, in collaboration with the Department of Marine Resources, is asking for participation in a safety survey of Maine fishermen and aquaculturists to gather information about personal injuries and near misses while involved in commercial harvesting activities. DMR is also interested in incidents that resulted in damage to boats and/or gear.

The survey information will be used to develop educational outreach to the fishing and aquaculture community and to provide training opportunities that address safety concerns.

The survey takes five to 10 minutes to complete. Respond to the survey by April 30 at https://forms.office.com/g/ud9X3ViPQV.

Helping seafood dealers

AUGUSTA — Governor Janet Mills announced this month the opening of a nearly $16 million grant program through her Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan. The program aims to help Maine’s wholesale seafood dealers and processors recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and invest in infrastructure improvements that will make their businesses more resilient to future market disruptions.

Applications for the Maine Seafood Dealer and Processors COVID-19 Response and Resilience Program (SDPP) are being accepted through April 28.

“Maine seafood dealers and processors are key to our states coastal economy, providing thousands of good-paying jobs in one of our most iconic industries and generating billions of dollars in economic activity for Maine,” said Gov. Mills. “My administration will work hard to help them not only recover from the pandemic but also make needed investments that will position them for success in the future.”

To be eligible for a grant, businesses must have held a wholesale seafood dealer, lobster processor, seaweed buyer, worm dealer or elver dealer license since April 1, 2020, among other requirements.

To learn more, visit https://tinyurl.com/yjhbt5ms.

Mackerel meeting

BRUNSWICK— On Thursday, April 28, the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council will host an in-person public hearing to collect comments regarding the Atlantic Mackerel Rebuilding Amendment from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Curtis Memorial Library (Morrell Meeting Room); 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick.

A 2021 stock assessment found the Atlantic mackerel stock continues to be overfished. Although a rebuilding plan was implemented in November 2019, the 2021 assessment found that the stock was unlikely to rebuild as anticipated. In response to this information, the council is developing a new plan. Potential management measures include commercial quotas, recreational bag/possession limits, a 3-inch commercial minimum mesh requirement and permitting clarifications. The council is expected to take final action on the revised rebuilding plan at its June 2022 meeting.

The council will also be hosting a webinar public hearing for all stakeholders on Monday, May 2, from 6-10 p.m. Details can be found at www.mafmc.org/council-events/2022/mackerel-rebuilding-hearing-5. No pre-registration is required.

Written comments are being accepted online at www.mafmc.org/comments/mackerel-rebuilding or via email to [email protected] (use subject “Mackerel Rebuilding”). Comments must be received by May 9.