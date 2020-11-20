Maritime Shorts

Climate change program

ELLSWORTH — On Thursday, Nov. 19, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., A Climate to Thrive (ACTT) will host an online educational event titled “Climate Change, Reaction and Action.” This event is open to the public and will feature a panel of speakers who will share their knowledge about three interconnected topics: the climate change crisis as it stands now, our individual and communal emotional reaction to this emergency and what actions people can begin implementing immediately within the existing framework of their lives and careers to address the crisis in an impactful way.

To join the free online event, register at aclimatetothrive.org or contact ACTT coordinator Beth Woolfolk at [email protected]

Trade victory

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The European Parliament’s trade committee voted 40-2 in support of an agreement to eliminate tariffs on live and frozen American lobster, which will help to substantially boost sales of Maine lobster to European markets. The deal now awaits a vote by the full European Union parliament. Sen. Collins strongly advocated for this agreement and raised the concerns of Maine’s lobster industry directly to the White House and to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Several years ago, the European Union was a top destination for American lobster, accounting for approximately 15 to 20 percent of annual lobster exports. In 2017, the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) was implemented between Canada and the European Union, reducing tariffs to zero on live Canadian lobsters and eliminating tariffs over a period of several years on frozen and processed Canadian lobsters. This put American lobster exporters at a serious disadvantage because, unlike Canadians, American exporters were facing tariffs of between 8 and 30 percent to sell into the European Union.

The agreement will reduce tariffs on live and frozen U.S. lobsters to 0 percent, retroactive to Aug. 1. The agreement is expected to last for five years, with the European Union taking steps to make it permanent.

Fish tales

STONINGTON—Before his death in 2020, fisherman Andy Gove had spent 82 years on the water. Growing up on Eagle Island and then moving to Stonington, Gove lived a long life collecting friends and stories along the way. Many along Maine’s coast knew Gove, whose lobster boat won numerous awards on the Lobster Boat Racing circuit. A book of those stories, written by Gove, will be available Dec. 4 from Penobscot Books. Preorder a book at penbaypress.me/.