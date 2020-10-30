Maritime Shorts

2021 Fishermen’s Forum canceled

BAR HARBOR — The Maine Fishermen’s Forum in Rockport originally scheduled for March 2021 has been canceled due to the pandemic.

Steve Train, president of the forum’s board of directors, made the announcement Oct. 21, citing “reluctance and deep regret.”

“There is no possible way that we can protect our Forum participants in such a tight environment, due to COVID-19 and required safety restrictions,” he wrote in a letter to the commercial fishing industry.

He said the forum is expected to return March 3-5, 2022.

Lunch & Learn

STONINGTON—The online summer Lunch & Learn series continues on Friday, Oct. 30, at 12:30 p.m., with Ecosystem-Based Fishery Management: A New Approach in Eastern Maine. Panelists Dr. Jon Hare, science and research director of the Northeast Fisheries Science Center (NMFS/NOAA) and Carl Wilson, the science director of the Maine Department of Marine Resources will describe the Eastern Maine Coastal Current Collaborative (EM3C), a partnership between MCCF, NOAA and Maine DMR to explore ecosystem-based fisheries management (EBFM) in eastern Maine.

To register, visit the Facebook event page Ecosystem-Based Fishery Management: A New Approach in Eastern Maine.

Stories from the sea

SEARSPORT—The Penobscot Marine Museum will wrap up its season with an annual meeting and online talk. The talk, titled Stories from the Spirits of Sea-Goers, will take place Oct. 29, at 6 p.m. In this Zoom event, stories of tragedy and adventure will be told. This event may be scary for young viewers. To register for the free talk, go to penobscotmarinemuseum.org.

Fishermen feeding Mainers

BRUNSWICK—The Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association is working with fishermen, seafood processors and the Portland Fish Exchange to build a program focused on providing seafood to the food insecure in our communities, while also supporting local fishermen.

In 2019, over 13 percent of people in Maine struggled with food insecurity, the highest rate in New England and well over the national average of 11 percent. With the onset of COVID-19, and the economic fallout that followed, the Good Shepherd Food Bank believes that this year over 250,000 Mainers, roughly 18 percent of the population, will struggle to get access to food. MCFA’s goal is to donate 100,000 meals through the Good Shepherd Food Bank while also paying fishermen a livable wage.

Donations can be made through the Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association website mainecoastfishermen.org.