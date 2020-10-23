Maritime Shorts

Lobster research series

ORONO — Join Maine Sea Grant, the Maine Department of Marine Resources and the University of Maine’s Lobster Institute for a series of webinars focusing on collaborative research efforts in the lobster industry. Participants will discuss what works and what doesn’t and strategize on how to make collaborative research a priority.

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m. : A Retrospective Look at Collaborative Research in Maine.

Thursday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m. : Maximizing Value by Identifying Stressors in the Supply Chain.

Wednesday, Dec. 2, 7 p.m. : The Lobster and Jonah Crab Fleet: A Unique Partnership Between Lobstermen and Scientists .

All webinars will be hosted by Maine Sea Grant using Zoom, and live closed captioning will be provided.

For those who cannot attend, all sessions will be recorded and shared online following each event.

For more information or to register, contact Amalia Harrington at [email protected], (207) 581-1440.

Research funding

WASHINGTON, D.C.— U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King announced that the Gulf of Maine Research Institute (GMRI) has received a total of $1,274,908 from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to conduct research and modeling on climate, economic, ocean and ecosystem changes in the Gulf of Maine and inform fisheries of shifting weather patterns.

“The Gulf of Maine is currently warming faster than almost any other body of water on Earth,” said the senators in a joint statement.

This funding was awarded through NOAA’s Climate Program office, as part of NOAA Oceanic and Atmospheric Research.