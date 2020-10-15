Maritime Shorts

Shellfish concern

FRENCHMAN BAY–The Bureau of Public Health has recently identified the presence of the phytoplankton species Pseudo-nitzschia australis in sea water samples from Frenchmans Bay to Cobscook Bay. This species of Pseudo-nitzschia produces domoic acid that can cause Amnesic Shellfish Poisoning (ASP) in humans who consume affected shellfish. DMR is monitoring shellfish continually and has not observed toxicity to date. However, ASP toxins can accumulate quickly in shellfish and therefore must be managed carefully. It is likely DMR will have to impose precautionary closures in the near future with short-term reopenings based on additional testing. Harvesters should monitor biotoxin closure and reopening notices closely in the coming weeks.

Farming in Frenchman Bay?

GOULDSBORO — A company with its roots in Norway is scheduled to make a presentation of its plans to establish a large salmon and cod farming operation in Frenchman Bay at the meeting of the Gouldsboro selectmen scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15.

On its website, American Aquafarms describes a “closed pen” fish farming technology “that has been utilized to produce salmon for the Norwegian market and beyond.”

That technology employs familiar floating net pens surrounded by a polymer fabric sack in which, the company claims, “(s)ediments and waste are collected at the bottom…before beeing (sic) pumped to treatment module” located on the rigid framework of the pen.

The selectmen’s meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Gouldsboro Town Office, 59 Maine Street, Prospect Harbor. The meeting may be moved to the adjacent Prospect Harbor Women’s Club building to allow for appropriate social distancing.