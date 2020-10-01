Maritime Shorts

Scoping session

TRENTON— A scoping session will be conducted by Ocean Resources Inc. on Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. at Lamoine State Park to explain plans for a nearly 3-acre aquaculture lease on the Jordan River in Lemoine/Trenton.

The 20-year lease would be the site of a suspended shellfish operation that would grow urchin and American oysters and would be located underwater.

A scoping session is a meeting where the applicant explains their tentative proposal to members of the public. It’s an opportunity for members of the public to provide feedback prior to the applicant submitting a final application and an eventual public hearing. This meeting does not determine whether the proposal will be granted.

You can attend the meeting in person or submit written comments on the proposal. The deadline for submitting written comments is 5 p.m. on Oct. 31. All written comments will be forwarded to the applicant for their consideration as they work on their final proposal. A copy of the draft lease application is available on DMR’s website, maine.gov/dmr/aquaculture/leases/draftstandardapps.html.

In hot water

ORONO— The University of Maine has been awarded $125,808 for a project called “Fishing in hot water: Defining sentinel indicators of resilience in the American lobster fishery,” by the Sea Grant American Lobster Initiative.

The research will be led by UMaine in collaboration with the lobster industry, the Maine Department of Marine Resources, Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries and Maine Lobstermen’s Association.

The intent of this research is to develop “sentinel” indicators of resilience for the lobster industry that can be used to detect early signs of vulnerability. It aims to address gaps in knowledge about how American lobster is being impacted by environmental change in the Gulf of Maine, Georges Bank and southern New England.

Crab data sought

ARLINGTON, VA – The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission will convene a data workshop to evaluate data for future stock assessments. Currently, there is no stock-wide assessment for Jonah crab. The purpose of the workshop is to evaluate available data sources to determine whether enough data of sufficient quality are available to conduct a stock assessment. The workshop will be conducted virtually by webinar Nov. 16-18 and is open to the public. The workshop agenda will be available on the commission’s website at asmfc.org/calendar/11/2020/Jonah-Crab-Data-Workshop/1623 in advance of the workshop.

In preparation, the commission is requesting data from academia, member states, federal partners, non-governmental organizations, participating jurisdictions and stakeholders. The commission welcomes the submission of data sources that will aid in conducting a stock-wide benchmark stock assessment and allow for a determination of stock status. This includes, but is not limited to, data on catch per unit effort, tag-recapture data, biological samples (individual length and weight) and life history information (growth, maturity, natural mortality). For data sets to be considered, the data must be sent in the required format with accompanying description of methods to Jeff Kipp, Senior Stock Assessment Scientist, at [email protected] by Nov. 2.

For information about the workshop, contact Caitlin Starks, fishery management plan coordinator, at [email protected] or (703) 842–0740.