Maritime Shorts

Marine tours and field trips

SEARSPORT—The Penobscot Marine Museum, while closed to the general public, is open for guided walking tours and family field trips.

To meet state guidelines, tours are limited to up to 10 people from a single household. For the safety of staff and participants, 6-foot distancing between people not in one’s household and face coverings are required.

Regular tours are every half hour on Tuesdays from 4-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9-11 a.m. The cost is $20 per household.

Family field trips are Wednesday mornings and Friday afternoons. Family field trips are $20 per household, and free for members.

For tours outside regularly scheduled tours, contact Jeana at [email protected] or call (207) 548-2529 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon.

Virtual fisheries meeting

BAR HARBOR— The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s annual meeting, which was to take place in New Jersey, will now be held virtually Oct. 19-22. The preliminary agenda and public comment guidelines are available on the Commission website at asmfc.org/home/2020-annual-meeting-webinar. The final agenda, meeting materials and webinar details will be available at asmfc.org/home/2020-annual-meeting-webinar by Oct. 7.

This is the first time since 1942 that the commission will not meet in person for an annual meeting.

Funding for bridge improvements

ELLSWORTH — Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), who chairs the Transportation Appropriations Subcommittee, has announced that Maine will receive a total of $45 million through the federal BUILD grant program to fund two transportation projects replacing or rehabilitating six bridges in rural Maine and one connecting Waterville and Winslow.

The Maine Department of Transportation will receive $20 million to replace five at-risk bridges in poor condition and rehabilitate another compromised bridge, including a bridge in Stonington.

“If these bridges were allowed to continue to deteriorate, they would become subject to eventual closure, resulting in substantial detours and economic harm. These projects will strengthen our transportation network, helping Mainers reach their homes and jobs more quickly and supporting our economy. These structures represent vital connections necessary to support and sustain Maine’s local economies,” said Collins.