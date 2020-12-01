Maritime Shorts

Landing days increased

BAR HARBOR — The herring fishery will see landing days for Season 2 of 2020 expanded from 2019, under an emergency ruling issued by the Department of Marine Resources on Nov. 3. An emergency ruling in 2019 severely curtailed the number of landing days to prevent the depletion of the supply of Atlantic herring “and to comply with the changes to the interstate management of the Atlantic herring resource,” similar reasons for the 2020 emergency rule.

The Oct. 1 to Dec. 31 harvesting schedule allows for two landing days between Sunday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m. and Thursday, Nov. 3, at 6 p.m. and four landing days from Sunday, Nov. 8, at 6 p.m. and Thursday, Nov. 12. Following Nov. 12, four landing days between 6 p.m. Sundays and 6 p.m. Thursdays will be allowed through the end of the season.

The ruling is a bump to harvesters of Atlantic herring from 2019, when catch limits were slashed by 70 percent in February, and for Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, only one day of landings per week was allowed.

Oyster Trail project gets $20K

BAR HARBOR — The Maine Aquaculture Association (MAA) has been awarded a $10,000 Tourism Enterprise Marketing Grant from the Maine Office of Tourism to build the Maine Oyster Trail, with a $10,000 match from the Maine Aquaculture Innovation Center.

MAA, in collaboration with Maine Sea Grant, will use the funds to build the Maine Oyster Trail, an interactive online guide designed to help visitors plan oyster experiences that are uniquely Maine. The trail will direct visitors to oyster farm tours and events, farm stands, raw bars, shucking lessons and opportunities to purchase oysters directly from farmers. Similar to the Maine Beer Trail, the Maine Oyster Trail will feature a “digital passport” trip planner, regional and state-wide challenges and verification codes for participants to collect for rewards as they check in to locations along the trail. MAA and Maine Sea Grant plan to launch the trail in the spring of 2021.

The number of individual oyster farms in Maine has been on the increase in recent years, and there are currently over 150 farms from Ogunquit to Corea.

The trail will help people looking for socially-distant activities during the pandemic to connect to these new opportunities and explore what their own towns and state have to offer.