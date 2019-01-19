Maritime film fest

BUCKSPORT — The International Maritime Film Festival (IMFF) is now accepting submissions for the 4th annual juried contest of films celebrating the heritage, spirit of adventure and ingenuity of boats and waterborne pursuits. It is the premier event for maritime-themed film making.

The IMFF is a joint venture between Main Street Bucksport, WoodenBoat Publications, Inc., and The Island Institute. The festival is set for Sept. 27-29 and takes place at the Alamo Theatre.

This year’s festival will also feature the debut of short maritime-themed films made by students at Bucksport High School as part of a project called “IMFF: Fresh Takes.”

IMFF accepts films on a broad range of maritime subjects. These include, but are not limited to, voyaging, racing, working, leisure, boatbuilding and restoration, historical documentary, and environment and science. Judging is not category-specific; rather, all films will be evaluated in relation to each other, in one of two tracks: Feature Length (40 minutes or more), or Shorts (under 40 minutes).

All films are to be in English, or to carry English subtitles. A Grand Prize of $1,000 will be awarded in the Feature Length category and the Runner Up will receive $500. A Grand Prize of $500 will be awarded to winning Short Film and the Runner Up will receive $250.

Submissions may be made at maritimefilmfestival.com. Tickets for the festival will go on sale in July and a final program will be announced in August.