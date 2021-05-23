Marinelli named senior development officer at FOA  

BAR HARBOR — Friends of Acadia welcomes Marisa Marinelli as its new senior development officer for major gifts and events.

Marinelli will work with individuals, businesses and partners to raise funds to help preserve and protect Acadia National Park. She replaces former Senior Development Officer Shawn Keeley who joined College of the Atlantic as its dean of Institutional Advancement in March.

Marinelli has been a nonprofit fundraiser and event planner for 15 years, working with organizations such as American Repertory Ballet, Paul Taylor Dance Company and the New York City Ballet. Most recently, she was associate director of special events at The Jackson Laboratory, and prior to that she served as advancement officer at Mount Dessert Island Hospital.

“Marisa’s experience will help bring a fresh perspective to our fundraising and event planning operation,” said Lisa Horsch Clark, Friends of Acadia director of development. “We’re delighted to have Marisa on board and look forward to her taking the helm of our event planning, as well as working with some of our most loyal and generous donors.”

“It’s truly an honor and a passion to serve a unique community, such as MDI,” Marinelli said. “The opportunity to support Acadia National Park—the heart and soul of this community—is an incredible privilege. I am thrilled to be joining the fantastic team at Friends of Acadia.”

Marinelli’s passion for working with nonprofits was inspired by her love of the arts, particularly dance and theater. She has performed locally with the New Surry Theatre, the Barn Arts Collective and the Robinson Ballet. She is also involved in holistic wellness and macrobiotic cooking and worked as director of events and marketing for the Kushi Institute in Becket, Mass., before discovering MDI in 2015.

“We are thrilled to have found the ideal person for this job right here in our local community,” said Friends of Acadia President David MacDonald. “We are excited for her to join our team, particularly at a time when the pandemic has required new ideas and approaches to serving our members and supporters.”

Marinelli can be reached by emailing [email protected]