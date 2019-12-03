Marine mammals are talk topic

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Representatives of the Bath-based nonprofit Marine Mammals of Maine (MMoME) will present “A Seal’s Journey” Saturday, Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. at the Southwest Harbor Public Library.

MMoME is dedicated to marine mammal and sea turtle response, rescue, care, research and education working along the coast from Kittery to Rockland (east of Rockland, stranding response duties are led by Allied Whale at College of the Atlantic).

“Their presentation will take you through a seal’s journey from stranding to release, and all of the obstacles in between,” organizers said. “Starting with seal basics such as whether it’s normal for them to be out of the water and why you might see a baby on its own, the talk will then dive into when and why seals need our help.”

Presenters will discuss what MMoME is, what the organization does, which animals they care for, and how to support their work. This event is appropriate for all ages. For more information, contact the library at 244-7065.