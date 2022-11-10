Marina landscape plan draws pushback from harbor committee

MOUNT DESERT — When one member of the Harbor Committee expressed concern about a landscape plan for the Northeast Harbor Marina area that was presented to the committee Oct. 11, others quickly followed.

The Garden Club of Mount Desert engaged award-winning landscape architect Bruce John Riddell to create a beautification plan for the large grassy area commonly known as the village green and for the area around the tennis courts. The plan calls for, over time, planting red maples along the west side of the green and building a berm for smaller plantings on the south and southeast side, including along the area designated for the farmers market in the summer.

Harbor Committee member Chris Moore said the proposed berm and plantings would exacerbate an already serious drainage problem.

Another committee member, Donna Reis, agreed, saying, “Before we do anything, we need to do an engineering study about the drainage issue that we already have there. Many times, especially after a rain, you’re standing ankle deep in water as it is. And the walkway [that crosses the green] that you’re proposing to remove is essential, because if you don’t walk on that you’re sinking in muck.”

Riddell said the proposed red maples and other plantings would absorb a lot of the moisture. And he said that in addition to adding beauty, the trees would provide much-needed shade for the perimeter of the green and the nearby parking spaces.

“We’re trying to get shade to all these vehicles,” he said. “I’ve gone by and seen people dragging their lawn chairs out of their vehicles and looking for some shade.

It’s not a very inviting or hospitable environment.

“This is basically your central park and you’re planning for the future,” Riddell said. “In order to have a beautiful marina or central park that is a reflection of the town, I would think you would want to beautify it with plantings.”

Several committee members expressed concern that the proposed berm and plantings would restrict access to the farmers market. They noted that people line up on the green waiting their turn.

“There are sometimes lines of people 20 to 30 feet deep standing on the grass,” Reis said.

She said a berm and plantings would prohibit that, and people might end up waiting in the vehicle travel lane.

“It’s one thing to be beautiful and another thing to be practical,” she said.

Committee member Howie Motenko said, “I agree with what everyone is saying about maintaining the farmer’s market area…and having some access into the lawn, because that is certainly the safest way to run that farmers market rather than out in the road.”

Committee member Story Litchfield noted that antique car shows have been held on the green and that large tents have been erected for various community events.

“You’ve added a walkway, a terrace and a berm, and I think all that precludes different uses,” she told Riddell.

At the request of committee Chair Rick Savage, Riddell said he would be willing to come back to the Harbor Committee with a revised landscape plan for the green that addresses some of the committee members’ concerns.

The committee then passed on a vote of 6-4 a motion by Moore to “accept the design as long as the drainage, access to the green and farmers market are maintained.”

Ann Dunn, co-chair of the garden club’s marina beautification project, told the committee the idea of having a professional landscape plan created for the green came about because people occasionally go to the town office inquiring about naming a tree or a bench in honor or memory of someone. And she said the town manager suggested that the garden club might help formalize a process for doing so.

Dunn said the club would provide some funds for executing the landscape plan, and the Summer Residents Association has expressed interest in doing so as well.

To see the full illustration, click on the PDF below.

Marina landscape plan pdf