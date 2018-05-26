Marijuana in Bar Harbor

BAR HARBOR — The state’s impending recreational marijuana law would allow four types of commercial marijuana establishments to operate in Maine. Town officials in Bar Harbor are using the Polco web polling platform to seek input on whether these marijuana establishments should be allowed in Bar Harbor and where they should be located.

Bar Harbor currently has a moratorium on retail marijuana establishments in place while it reviews the state law and local ordinances. The new state law also requires towns to “opt in” to allowing such facilities.

“The Town Council and Planning Board encourage residents to take the latest Polco Marijuana Survey,” said Nina St. Germain, engagement coordinator for the town. The survey can be accessed at polco.us/barharbor.

The law “would not allow a marijuana establishment to be located within 1,000 feet of the property line of a pre-existing public or private school. The town could have the ability to lower this minimum distance to 500 feet. What minimum distance should a marijuana establishment be from a pre-existing public or private school?”

The state has defined the following uses: marijuana cultivation facility, marijuana testing facility, marijuana products manufacturing facility (e.g. edibles, ointments and tinctures) and marijuana store.

Which of these four, if any, should be allowed to operate in Bar Harbor? How many of each type of facility should be allowed in the town?

Should the town require a minimum distance separating marijuana establishments from churches or places of worship, day care facilities, libraries, playgrounds, municipal parks, recreational facilities and residential neighborhoods?

Please send written comments to Town Manager Cornell Knight at [email protected] or by mail to the town office at 93 Cottage St.