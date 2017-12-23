March to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

BAR HARBOR — A march and community celebration of the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. will take place here on Monday, Jan. 15, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

After brief opening remarks in front of the YWCA MDI, 36 Mount Desert St., marchers will walk down High Street, right on Cottage Street, right on Main Street and cross the Village Green to return to the YWCA. The road will be closed to vehicles, but a bus will be available for those with limited mobility. The road closure was approved by the Bar Harbor Town Council last spring.

Participants are encouraged to join in song and carry signs or banners that celebrate King’s work for peace and social justice. A selection of songs will include Pete Seeger’s “If I Had a Hammer,” Bob Dylan’s “Blowing in the Wind,” Sam Cooke’s rendition of “This Little Light of Mine”

and more freedom march-inspired songs.

The march will conclude at the YWCA with light refreshments, closing remarks and resources for continuing community education and dialogue about King’s work and contemporary efforts in racial justice.

Anyone interested in joining the organizing committee, contributing refreshments or logistical support, or offering suggestions for this year’s and future MDI MLK Day events should call the YWCA MDI at 288-5008. Organization and participation in this event are open to the public, with special invitation to the young people of our island community and surrounding area.