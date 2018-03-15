March blizzard dumps nearly two feet of snow

ELLSWORTH — Maine muscles are built shoveling the dooryard.

After this week’s storm, we all should have the biceps of gladiators.

Inch counts vary, but at least a foot and closer to two fell over much of Hancock County.

Mount Desert Island residents reported 10-20 inches on their decks and in their yards as of Wednesday morning. Across Frenchman Bay, Bobby Bernier pulled out the measuring tape to confirm 27 inches of snow on his back porch in Gouldsboro.

The storm began midday Tuesday, and by 4 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Caribou reported 12-16 inches had fallen in Bangor. Blizzard warnings were cancelled along the coast early Wednesday as winds diminished. Snow was still falling in Ellsworth as of late morning Wednesday.

Emera Maine reported that 1,700 customers lost power at some point during the storm.

As of 4 a.m. Wednesday, 375 Emera customers in Hancock County and 523 in Washington County were still in the dark.

Many businesses and government office delayed opening or remained closed altogether Wednesday. State legislative offices opened at 10 a.m.

Area schools were released early on Tuesday and closed Wednesday.

As the snowbanks pile up, so do the snow days. Area school districts have plowed through their allotted number of snow days and then some. Making up the time could mean longer days, Saturday classes or a late start to summer vacation.

Plow crews were still hard at work mid-Wednesday morning. Drivers venturing out were urged to fully clear their vehicles, especially the tailpipes, and be cautious.

The Hancock County Emergency Agency reminded homeowners to make sure that their home’s vents are cleared.

Reporters Jennifer Osborn, Jack Dodson and Kate Cough contributed to this report.