Marathon supported

BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is a Silver Sponsor for the 2019 Mount Desert Island Marathon. This year’s race will be held on Oct. 20, starting in Bar Harbor and ending in Southwest Harbor, passing by all four of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust’s branches on Mount Desert Island.

“Bar Harbor Bank & Trust has been a sponsor of the MDI Marathon since its inception, 18 years ago,” said Lisa Parsons, senior vice president and regional market manager at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. “This race has grown into a world-class sporting event and provides a welcome economic boost to MDI businesses as the summer season winds down.”

Visit runmdi.org.