Marathon beer

LEWISTON — Baxter Brewing Company has announced a partnership with The Sea To Summit race series, the Mount Desert Island Marathon on Oct. 20 and the Millinocket Marathon on Dec. 20.

“These races represent two of Maine’s most authentic running experiences both of which also put a prime focus on fundraising and giving back to their local communities,” a statement from the company said.

Bar Harbor-based Friends of Acadia and Millinocket-based Friends of Katahdin Woods & Waters will each receive proceeds from the sales of these beers in their respective communities during the race weekend.

This beer will be available during the both marathons as well as the weeks leading up to each.