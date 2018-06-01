Man run over by own car

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — It may have been too early in the morning to remember safety on Saturday when a Tremont man got pinned by his own vehicle, according to reports.

Police received a call around 5:30 a.m. about a man being run over by a vehicle on Main Street. Hugh Gilley, 32, had been working along the road in Southwest Harbor and reportedly forgot to put his 2011 Dodge Journey in park when he got out. Once Gilley noticed the vehicle rolling, it is not clear if he attempted to stop it, but he ended up partially under it. A light pole stopped the Journey, which caused minor damage to the front end of the car, but the pole may have minimized further damage to both the car and the driver. Gilley was taken by ambulance from the scene with injuries to his right leg, reports said.

Local resident Jeffery Crafts, 65, was summonsed on a disorderly conduct charge May 22 after allegedly harassing a landscaping company employee. Police reported that an employee from a lawn care company called while working on a property because Crafts was vocally angry about the work they were doing.

A scared and lost dog was brought to the Southwest Harbor police station during a thunderstorm around 3 p.m. on May 23, police said. Once the storm passed, the dog’s owner was called, and the dog returned safely home.

Police are looking for a vehicle that outran them during an attempted traffic stop around 9:20 p.m. on Friday, according to reports. Officer Franklin Burke attempted to pull over the vehicle, and it sped away, nearly hitting another vehicle, he said. Burke decided not to pursue the car at high speed, and the vehicle got away. The incident is under investigation.

Bar Harbor

A 2018 Ford driven by Hemanth Tunga, 25, of India veered off the road on Route 3 in Salisbury Cove on May 21. Tunga reportedly dropped his cell phone, reached for it and lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into trees on the side of the road. He was not injured, but the car had damage to its undercarriage and right side.

A 2013 Subaru driven by Courtney Hawkins, 24, of Bar Harbor reportedly bumped the rear end of a 2011 Honda driven by Hillary Orr, 39, of Bar Harbor on May 21 while driving near the intersection of West Street and Eden Street. Hawkins reportedly did not see Orr’s vehicle stop. No one was injured, but both vehicles had some damage.

The possible theft of a ring was reported to police on May 22 after the $500 ring could not be located by its owner. The matter is under investigation.

Officers assisted the operator of an 18-wheeler while he was attempting to fit under the stone bridge on Eagle Lake Road on May 22.

Following a traffic stop on Park Loop Road on May 22, Shawn Hall, 39, of Orland was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating with an expired license. Hall was bailed from the Police Department.

A Southwest Harbor man was arrested May 23 on charges of aggravated domestic assault. The arrest stemmed from a fight alleged to have happened May 9. Police reports state that Jonathan Ray Ramos, 29, tried to choke his ex-girlfriend while she was in a car following a verbal altercation at a restaurant on Main Street. He was transported to Hancock County Jail.

A 2007 Pontiac driven by Scott Hopkins, 51, of Otter Creek reportedly struck a 2008 Chevrolet driven by Frank Rumill, 85, of Tremont in a Main Street parking lot on May 23. Hopkins was backing out while Rumill was entering the lot, police said. No one was injured, and both cars had minor damage to their rear passenger sides.

Officers took a report of “a fat beagle” at large near the YMCA on Main Street on May 24. The animal control officer was notified about the pudgy pooch and called its owner.

A construction crew on Cottage Street was warned following a noise complaint from a resident around 10 p.m. May 24. Town ordinances require quiet between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Following a traffic stop for speeding early Friday morning on Eagle Lake Road, Jon Guidry, 43, of Bar Harbor was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and failing to inform officers of a concealed handgun. Guidry was bailed from the police station.

Tyler Gray, 23, of Omaha, Neb., was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct on Saturday following a disturbance at a Main Street bar. Gray was reportedly intoxicated and standoffish with bouncers and officers. He was taken to Hancock County Jail.

A 2018 Ford driven by Xingyao Xi, 22, of Wellesley, Mass., reportedly struck a parked 2017 Nissan last driven by Terry-Lynn Allen, 40, of Yarmouth on Main Street Saturday. Police said Allen’s vehicle was parked in a no-parking zone and Xi was not able to negotiate a right turn from Mount Desert Street onto Main Street. Allen was issued a citation for the parking violation. Both cars sustained minor damage.

A 2017 Toyota driven by Frank Lella, 77, of Bar Harbor struck a 2018 Kia driven by Sayan Chakraborty of Raleigh, N.C., in the Cottage Street Circle K parking lot on Sunday. Lella reportedly was backing out while Chakraborty was pulling into the lot. No one was injured. Lella’s car was not damaged, but Chakraborty’s Kia had minor damage to its right side.

A burglary from a car was reported on Monday after the owner of the vehicle discovered that he was missing a bag containing electronics, food and medication. The matter is under investigation.

Mount Desert

A 2009 Buick driven by Robert Mitchell, 87, of Mount Desert reportedly struck a deer on Oak Hill Road on May 22. The deer reportedly entered the roadway, and Mitchell was not able to stop. The headlight assembly of the car was damaged, but Mitchell was not hurt.

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with a leg injury after reportedly being hit by a dump truck the morning of May 24 on Route 198. Raymond Grindle, 64, of Aurora was driving the dump truck in a construction zone and told police he could not see the person walking in front of him. Peter Poors, 62, of Ellsworth reportedly was knocked to the ground.

While attempting to make room for passing traffic in the Little Long Pond parking lot on May 24, a 2013 Nissan driven by Robert Binino, 70, of Kittery drove up onto a coping stone and got stuck. The car had minor damage and had to be pulled off the stone by a tow truck. No one was injured.

Officers conducted a distracted driving detail on Friday. Seven vehicles were stopped, and one summons for an expired inspection was issued.

A 2013 Lexus driven by Chengxin Liu, 43, of Bedford, Mass., reportedly struck a deer that had darted into the road on Route 102 in Somesville on Saturday morning.

Tremont

A Swans Island resident reported a missing wallet May 24, saying he may have left it at the state ferry station.

Correction: Last week’s police log misstated the ages of Darrell Savage, 26, of Carmel, and Lucas Bundy, 39, of Bar Harbor. The Islander apologizes for the errors.