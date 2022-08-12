Major gift boosts ambulance service fundraising

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Tremont Ambulance Service has received $50,000 from a donor who hopes his contribution will inspire other community members to donate as well.

The service is purchasing a new ambulance this year at a cost of roughly $250,000 to replace the older of their two well-worn rescue vehicles. The service says this donation will give the independent, nonprofit organization a major boost.

Serving the towns of Southwest Harbor and Tremont, as well as all of MDI through mutual aid agreements, the ambulance service operates with per diem crew members as paramedics and drivers and has a volunteer board of directors to provide oversight and support.

The service has an annual operating budget that averages around $380,000 over the past five years, and the combination of billing receipts plus annual appropriations from Southwest Harbor and Tremont covers about two-thirds of that total.

The service will use $5,000 of this gift immediately to upgrade the radio systems in both its current ambulances. The remaining $45,000 will go toward the new ambulance, scheduled for delivery in the spring of 2023.

For more information, visit www.swhtas.org or contact board president Andy Cline at [email protected].